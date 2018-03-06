Sarah Walters, 51 of Taylorsville passed away Friday morning at her home. She was born in Toledo, OH on December 14, 1966. Sarah was an employee of Ford Motor Co.
She was preceded in death by her father Wayne Speweik
Sarah is survived by her husband-Eric Walters
Mother-Jackie Lamberson Speweik of Ottawa, Mich.
One son-Robert Bartja of the Grand Canyon
Two daughters-Shereen Bartley of St Matthews
Krystal Bartja of Shelbyville, KY
Two step-sons-Eli Walters of Mt. Washington
Jared Walters of New York City
Two sisters-Greta Speweik of Toledo, OH
Brenda Derouax of Ft. Myers, FL
Two grandchildren-Avery & Lucas Walters
Funeral services for Sarah Walters will be 2pm Tuesday, June 5 in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with burial in the Memory Park Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday after 10am at the Sego Funeral Home.
No Responses to “Sarah Walters”