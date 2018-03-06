Logo


Sarah Walters

on 06/03/2018 |

Sarah Walters, 51 of Taylorsville passed away Friday morning at her home. She was born in Toledo, OH on December 14, 1966. Sarah was an employee of Ford Motor Co.

She was preceded in death by her father Wayne Speweik

Sarah is survived by her husband-Eric Walters

Mother-Jackie Lamberson Speweik of Ottawa, Mich.

One son-Robert Bartja of the Grand Canyon

Two daughters-Shereen Bartley of St Matthews

Krystal Bartja of Shelbyville, KY

Two step-sons-Eli Walters of Mt. Washington

Jared Walters of New York City

Two sisters-Greta Speweik of Toledo, OH

Brenda Derouax of Ft. Myers, FL

Two grandchildren-Avery & Lucas Walters

Funeral services for Sarah Walters will be 2pm Tuesday, June 5 in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with burial in the Memory Park Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday after 10am at the Sego Funeral Home.

