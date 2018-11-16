Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

SARTIN WINS OVER ALLEN FOR DISTRICT 6 MAGISTRATE BY 1 VOTE IN RECANVASS

on 11/16/2018 |

Kenneth Sartin will be the next Magistrate to represent Cave and Park Cities in District 6 on the Barren Fiscal Court.  Incumbent, Charles Allen, requested a recanvass of that race after initial results showed him losing by just one vote.  The recanvass yesterday yielded the same results as what was initially released.  A recanvass is different from a recount in that a recanvass simply tabulates the results of each mach verses a recount which requires all ballots be individually tabulated and can be expensive to the candidate requesting it.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “SARTIN WINS OVER ALLEN FOR DISTRICT 6 MAGISTRATE BY 1 VOTE IN RECANVASS”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Wendys Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Wendys Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

WILLIAM JEFFREY WOOTEN

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
34°
Clear
Clear
Friday 11/16 10%
High 51° / Low 27°
Clear
Clear
Saturday 11/17 10%
High 58° / Low 38°
Clear
Mostly Cloudy
Sunday 11/18 20%
High 54° / Low 36°
Mostly Cloudy
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.