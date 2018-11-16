SARTIN WINS OVER ALLEN FOR DISTRICT 6 MAGISTRATE BY 1 VOTE IN RECANVASS

on 11/16/2018 |

Kenneth Sartin will be the next Magistrate to represent Cave and Park Cities in District 6 on the Barren Fiscal Court. Incumbent, Charles Allen, requested a recanvass of that race after initial results showed him losing by just one vote. The recanvass yesterday yielded the same results as what was initially released. A recanvass is different from a recount in that a recanvass simply tabulates the results of each mach verses a recount which requires all ballots be individually tabulated and can be expensive to the candidate requesting it.