on 04/07/2018 |

BASEBALL/SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

SATURDAY, 4/7

BASEBALL

GLASGOW __8____ CALLOWAY COUNTY ___7___

GLASGOW __4____ ROCKCASTLE COUNTY __7____

BARREN COUNTY __0___ HOPKINSVILLE ___2___

SOFTBALL

MONROE COUNTY ___10___ SMITH COUNTY, TN ___0___



MONROE COUNTY __10____ LARUE COUNTY __9____

IN HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL TODAY…HART COUNTY FACES BOTH HOPKINSVILLE AND GRUNDY COUNTY, TENNESSEE; AND MONROE COUNTY WELCOMES CUMBERLAND COUNTY.