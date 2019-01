GAME TIME UPDATE FOR GLASGOW – SATURDAY NIGHT BASKETBALL

on 01/19/2019 |

BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

SATURDAY, 1/19

IN HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL TODAY…THE GLASGOW SCOTTIES FACE THE STATE’S THIRD RANKED TEAM, JOHN HARDIN, IN THE SEMIFINALS OF THE BOYS KENTUCKY TWO “A” STATE TOURNAMENT AT THE OWENSBORO SPORTSCENTER WITH GAME TIME SCHEDULED FOR 4:30 P.M. JOIN JOE MYERS AND BRUCE TRABUE FOR THE BROADCAST AT APPROXIMATELY 4:20 ON LITE 102.3, WCLU 103.1 F.M. AND 1490 A.M. AND ONLINE AT PLAYWCLU.COM. THOSE ATTENDING THE GAME IN OWENSBORO WILL BE ABLE TO TUNE INTO OUR BROADCAST INSIDE THE GYM ON WCLU SPORTS PLUS AT 97.3 F.M.

IN GIRL/BOY DOUBLEHEADERS TONIGHT…BARREN COUNTY HOSTS FRANKLIN-SIMPSON; HART COUNTY TRAVELS TO WASHINGTON COUNTY; AND METCALFE COUNTY GOES TO RED BOILING SPRINGS, TENNESSEE.

IN GIRLS ACTION…BOWLING GREEN WELCOMES HOPKINSVILLE; LOGAN COUNTY ENTERTAINS HANCOCK COUNTY; AND RUSSELLVILLE VISITS CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP.

AND IN A BOYS GAME, RUSSELLVILLE GOES TO WEBSTER COUNTY.