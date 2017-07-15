SBDC TO GIVE FREE COUNSELING TO SMALL BUSINESSES FOR FREE AT GLASGOW-BARREN CHAMBER

on 07/15/2017 |

Miller Slaughter a Management Consultant with the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) of Western Kentucky University will be at the Glasgow Barren County Chamber of Commerce Tuesday, July 18, 2017,

from 10am-2:00pm, providing free small business consultations. The mission of the SBDC is to provide confidential one-on-one counseling at no charge for area business owners and those desiring to start a small business.

The WKU Small Business Development Center is committed to helping small business and entrepreneurs in the area. For the past 30 years our highly trained staff has been assisting small businesses in South Central Kentucky with starting, financing and growing their business. All of their services are free, confidential and professional.

Their current consultants combine both formal and practical experience in business. Collectively they have over 40 years of hands on business experience. In addition, each of the consultants has actually started and managed their own small business. They are able to draw upon their formal education, training and business experience to give you the small business help needed.

Please call the Chamber office at (270) 651-3161 to make an appointment for your free consultation.