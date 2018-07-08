SCAM ALERT: BB&T OFFICIALS VERIFY MAIL AND PHONE SCAM ABOUT A BB&T MORTGAGE

on 08/07/2018 |

The Glasgow Police Dept. would like to remind the public of a scam that is currently going on in our area. Information is being sent out through the mail informing you about a recently closed mortgage with BB & T and they are wanting you to call them regarding this matter and the loan. The Glasgow Police Dept. have confirmed with BB & T officials that this is a scam and advising you not to give out any personal information.