The Glasgow Police Dept. would like to remind the public of a scam that is currently going on in our area. Information is being sent out through the mail informing you about a recently closed mortgage with BB & T and they are wanting you to call them regarding this matter and the loan. The Glasgow Police Dept. have confirmed with BB & T officials that this is a scam and advising you not to give out any personal information.
SCAM ALERT: BB&T OFFICIALS VERIFY MAIL AND PHONE SCAM ABOUT A BB&T MORTGAGE
on 08/07/2018 |
Share this story:
Recent Posts
-
ROBERT ANDREW “SARGE” GOUR08/07/2018 - 0 Comment
-
Community and Church Events, Tuesday, August 7, 201808/07/2018 - 0 Comment
-
Birthdays and Anniversaries for Tuesday, August 7, 201808/07/2018 - 0 Comment
No Responses to “SCAM ALERT: BB&T OFFICIALS VERIFY MAIL AND PHONE SCAM ABOUT A BB&T MORTGAGE”