Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

SCAM IN WARREN COUNTY INVOLVING WARRANTS

on 01/05/2019 |

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office has received numerous reports of individual contacting citizens claiming to be a member of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. This individual is telling citizens that they have warrants for their arrest due to missing Jury Duty. There is an actual voice recording with a male individual claiming to be Deputy Ford with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. This person is not affiliated with our office. Sheriff Brett Hightower urges citizens to never give their personal information to anyone over the phone. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office will never call anyone due to warrants. If you receive a call of this nature, please contact our office at (270)842-1633.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “SCAM IN WARREN COUNTY INVOLVING WARRANTS”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Wendys Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Wendys Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

KATHY COOMER PROFFITT

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
42°
Clear
Clear
Saturday 01/05 10%
High 54° / Low 34°
Clear
Partly Cloudy
Sunday 01/06 10%
High 59° / Low 45°
Partly Cloudy
Chance of Rain
Monday 01/07 40%
High 59° / Low 49°
Chance of Rain
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.