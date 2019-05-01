SCAM IN WARREN COUNTY INVOLVING WARRANTS

on 01/05/2019 |

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office has received numerous reports of individual contacting citizens claiming to be a member of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. This individual is telling citizens that they have warrants for their arrest due to missing Jury Duty. There is an actual voice recording with a male individual claiming to be Deputy Ford with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. This person is not affiliated with our office. Sheriff Brett Hightower urges citizens to never give their personal information to anyone over the phone. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office will never call anyone due to warrants. If you receive a call of this nature, please contact our office at (270)842-1633.