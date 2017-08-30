Logo


SCHEDULED HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL GAMES RESCHEDULED BECAUSE OF TROPICAL STORM HARVEY.

on 08/30/2017 |

Area High School football games have been rescheduled because of the forecast for drenching rains on Friday. Glasgow High School Athletic Director Craig Cassidy says the GHS vs FT Campbell game had been scheduled for Friday night, but the game time has been moved to Saturday afternoon at 4:30pm at Hank Royse Stadium.

Also, the Allen County Scottsville vs. Greenwood game will be played Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m. at Warren East High School.

