SCHOOL CLOSINGS AND CANCELLATIONS

Closings and Cancellations for THURSDAY 01/05/2017:

All South Central Kentucky Community and Technical College campuses closing at 12noon.

All Barren County Preschools will be closing at 10:00am

All Barren County Elementary Schools will be closing at 11:00am.

Barren County Middle and High School will be dismissing students at 11:30am.

All Barren County student drivers will be released at 10:30am.

Caverna Elementary School will dismiss at 12:20pm.

Caverna Middle and High School will dismiss at 1:15pm.

Metcalfe County Schools will be closing at 9:30am

Glasgow High School Swim met v/s Allen Co, Barren Co and Ohio Co @ the Barren County Family YMCA has been cancelled.

Glasgow High School Boys JV/Freshman v/s @ Edmonson Co basketball game has been caancelled.

Glasgow High School Girls JV/Freshman v/s @ Barren Co has been cancelled.