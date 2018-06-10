SCOTT COUNTY MAN PLEADS GUILTY TO POSSESSION OF CHILD PORN

on 10/06/2018 |

Beshear: Scott County Man Pleads Guilty to Possession of Child Pornography, Sentenced to Five Years

Cyber Crimes Unit searched, found unlawful child images on mobile device in 2017

FRANKFORT, KY. (Oct. 4, 2018) – In an effort to protect Kentucky’s children, Attorney General Andy Beshear today announced a Scott County man has pleaded guilty to possessing or viewing of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor and was sentenced to five years in prison.

Aaron Cormier, 37, of Georgetown, pleaded guilty Aug. 6 in Scott Circuit Court and was sentenced by Judge Jeremy Mattox Oct. 1.

Cormier was arrested and charged with 10 counts of possessing or viewing child pornography April 12, 2017, following the execution of a search warrant at his residence by cyber investigators with Beshear’s Cyber Crimes Unit.

“Today, our children are just a little bit safer,” Beshear said. “The attorney general is the chief advocate and protector for our Kentucky families and it’s our job to partner with law enforcement at every level to take those who would exploit children off the streets to ensure our communities are safe.”

The Kentucky State Police assisted the Cyber Crimes Unit on the arrest, and Commonwealth’s Attorney Gordie Shaw handled the prosecution of the case.

The case is part of Operation Shielded Child, an initiative by Attorney General Beshear’s Department of Criminal Investigations to identify, investigate and arrest those who would do harm to children.

The Cyber Crimes Unit has some of the best and most modern digital forensic investigation capabilities. These include collecting evidential documentation and files from a variety of devices, including damaged, password protected, erased or hidden information.

This evidence collection can be done within the unit’s cyber lab, or in the field to meet the demands of an extenuating circumstance. The office’s forensic detectives not only support the office’s needs, but support local, state and federal law enforcement agencies that do not have their own cyber investigation and forensic capabilities.

Over the past two and half years, the number of arrests, indictments and convictions by Beshear’s cyber investigators has reached historic levels, totaling more than 150.

Beshear said that Kentuckians have a moral and legal duty to report any instance of child abuse to local law enforcement or to Kentucky’s Child Abuse hotline at 877-597-2331 or 877-KYSAFE1.