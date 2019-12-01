Logo


SCOTTIE BOYS AND GIRLS ADVANCE TO THE 2-A SECTIONAL TOURNAMENT FINALS

on 01/12/2019 |

The Glasgow Girls and Boys basketball teams have advanced with victories today in the 2A Sectional tournament being played in Madisonville at Hopkins Central High School.  The Lady Scotties defeated the Lady Lakers of Calloway County 47 to 41.  The Scottie Boys downed Calloway County 54-42.   Both teams advance to the sectional finals in Madisonville,on Sunday Afternoon.  Both teams play Webster County in the sectional championships.  The girls play first at 2 pm, with the boys matchup later in the afternoon.  WCLU SPORTS will be on the air at 1:50 pm Sunday live from Hopkins Central High School in Madisonville..

