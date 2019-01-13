Logo


SCOTTIE BOYS WIN SECTIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP; WILL PLAY FRIDAY MORNING IN OWNESBORO

on 01/13/2019 |

The Glasgow Boys Basketball team defeated Webster County today to take the 2 A sectional championship by a score of 54 to 48.  That means they will advance to play in the State 2 A tournament in Owensboro..  They are scheduled to play Morgan County at 9:30 am on Friday morning.  Listen for more details.

