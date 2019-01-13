The Glasgow Boys Basketball team defeated Webster County today to take the 2 A sectional championship by a score of 54 to 48. That means they will advance to play in the State 2 A tournament in Owensboro.. They are scheduled to play Morgan County at 9:30 am on Friday morning. Listen for more details.
SCOTTIE BOYS WIN SECTIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP; WILL PLAY FRIDAY MORNING IN OWNESBORO
on 01/13/2019 |
Share this story:
Recent Posts
-
LADY SCOTTIES LOSE IN THE SECTIONAL FINAL SUNDAY, BUT WILL PLAY FRIDAY IN OWENSBORO01/13/2019 - 0 Comment
-
AMY BINGHAM W/ THE LATEST EDITION OF WKU VIEW FROM THE HILL01/13/2019 - 0 Comment
-
BCMS TROJAN REPORT JAN. 13, 201901/13/2019 - 0 Comment
ELOISE JACKSON
Request a Person of the Day
Weather Forecast
Special Statement
- Issued:
- 2:27 PM CST on January 13, 2019
- Expires:
- 10:00 PM CST on January 13, 2019
|
Currently
34°
Overcast
|
Sunday 01/13 20%
High 42° / Low 29°
Overcast
|
Monday 01/14 20%
High 35° / Low 23°
Overcast
|
Tuesday 01/15 10%
High 42° / Low 29°
Clear
No Responses to “SCOTTIE BOYS WIN SECTIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP; WILL PLAY FRIDAY MORNING IN OWNESBORO”