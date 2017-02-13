SCOTTIE JASPER MUNDAY SIGNS TO PLAY FOOTBALL AT THE COLLEGE LEVEL

Another Scottie football standout has signed to play College football and continue his education. A crowd of friends and family looked on Friday as Defensive back Jasper Munday signed to play for Kentucky Christian College at Grayson, KY in Carter County. Jasper told WCLU Sports director that he really feels great about his decision….

In addition to his outstanding defensive ablilities, Munday also served as a back-up running back and eventually he became a starter in the backfield, amassing 740 yards in 169 carries. He was even called to step up as a junior to become the punter due to an injury of a teammate. He averaged over 30 yards a punt.

Jasper’s high school head football coach Jeff Garmon was very pleased with the choice Jasper made.