SCOTTIES FALL TO JOHN HARDIN IN THE 2A BOYS SEMIFINALS

The Glasgow Scottie boys basketball team fell in the semifinals of the 2 A state tournament Saturday afternoon. The Scotties lost to John Hardin 67 to 40. John Hardin will advance to the finals tomorrow afternoon at Owensboro Sportscenter against Knox Central.

In Girls action yesterday, Rowan County, the team that eliminated the Lady Scotties Friday lost to Scott 71 to 59. They will face Christian Academy of Louisville who ousted Webster County 53 to 34 Saturday to advance. The girls play at Noon. The Boys play at 2pm.