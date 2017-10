on 10/11/2017 |

Governor Matt Bevin has appointed a Scottsville man to the Kentucky Board of Home Inspectors.

Larry Joe Walden is a maintenance tech with Winterwood, Inc. and will represent the public at large. Walden will serve for a term expiring June 15, 2020.

The Kentucky Board of Home Inspectors administers and regulates the licensing and conduct of home inspectors within the Commonwealth.