SCOTTSVILLE MAN ARRESTED BY GLASGOW POLICE ON FLEEING – DRUG – ALCOHOL CHARGES

On 09/20/2018, Sgt. Jessie Barton with the Glasgow Police Dept. attempted to stop a vehicle on West Main Street. The vehicle stopped, then took off at a high rate of speed through several local streets before coming back onto S L Rogers Blvd. heading southbound and reaching speeds of 80-90 mph. The vehicle made a right turn at the Haywood Country Store and proceeded toward Allen County on Windy Hill Road 252/Finney Road. The vehicle ran off the roadway, went through a ditch and came out on Hwy 1533.

The vehicle wrecked at the intersection of Meador Port Oliver Road and the driver identified as Jordan Tracy was arrested without further incident. Officers located a glass pipe containing meth residue , Jordan Tracy had slurred speech and a strong odor of alcohol coming from his person.

Jordan Tracy (age 30) of Scottsville Ky., was arrested and charged with Failure To Wear Seat Belt, Disregarding Traffic Control Dev-Traffic Light, Failure Of Non-Owner Operator To Maintain Required Insurance 1st Offense, Operating Motor Vehicle Under Influence Alc/Drugs/Etc. .08 (Agg Circum)1st Offense, Reckless Driving, Wanton Endangerment-1st Degree-Police Officer, Wanton Endangerment-1st Degree, Possession Of Open Alcohol Beverage Container In Motor Vehicle Prohibited, Possession Drug Paraphernalia.

The arrest was made by Sgt. Jessie Barton, assisted by Officer Steven Fields and BCSO Deputy Crane.