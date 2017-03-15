Logo


on 03/15/2017 |
Scottsville Man Charged with Distribution of Matter Portraying Sexual Performance by Minor

Scottsville, KY (March 15, 2017)- Detectives with the Kentucky State Police Post 3 Bowling Green investigated a report yesterday of an individual receiving and distributing multiple sexually explicit images of minors.

Through the investigation thirty-two year old Michael R. Weaver of Scottsville was arrested and lodged in the Allen County Detention Center where he was charged with Distribution of Matter Portraying Sexual Performance by a Minor 1st Offense.

The investigation is still ongoing and being led by Detective Graham Rutherford. No other details are available for release at this time.

