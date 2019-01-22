Logo


SCOTTSVILLE PD CONFISCATE DRUGS DURING TRAFFIC STOP

on 01/22/2019 |

Officer Trever Thompson with the Scottsville Police Department made a traffic stop on Sunday. Officers made contact with William Travis Johnson. After further investingation, Johnson was charged with trafficking 1st degree (Meth) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

