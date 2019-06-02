SCOTTSVILLE PD WARNS OF SCAM THAT POSES AS LAW ENFORCEMENT

on 02/06/2019 |

On Monday, February 4th, 2019, Scottsville Police Department received a complaint from a female who resides in Bowling Green, Kentucky. The victim said she received a call from the Scottsville Police Departments non-emergency number. She stated the caller gave the name of a Scottsville Police Officer and said they had a warrant on file for her and that if she would send cash they could have the warrant recalled and she would not be arrested. The police imposter then advised her it would be better to obtain three gift cards valued at $500.00 each the imposter stayed on the phone until the female victim drove to Scottsville and obtained the gift cards the police imposter then had her to scratch off the card and give him the redeeming number on the back of the gift cards. The police imposter kept the victim on the phone for approximately 2 hours and had her to mail the gift cards to 1500 Pennsylvania Ave. The elderly victim followed the instructions and then called the number back after the police imposter ended the call of course she got the Scottsville Police Department who broke the news to her that it was a scam. Officers were able to get the gift cards stopped and she will be receiving a refund that could take up to 30 days. Scottsville Police Department Will Never Call You And Ask For Money If We Have A Warrant for Your Arrest!!!!. If you receive a call from someone who states they are a Scottsville Police Officer you can ask for their name and badge number then advise them you are going to hang up and call them back. Call 270-237-3611 the non-emergency number to the Scottsville Police Department. This is a sure way to verify if an S.P.D. officer called you.

Never Give Any Personal Information Out Over The Phone.