Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

SCOTTSVILLE PD WARNS OF SCAM THAT POSES AS LAW ENFORCEMENT

on 02/06/2019 |

On Monday, February 4th, 2019, Scottsville Police Department received a complaint from a female who resides in Bowling Green, Kentucky. The victim said she received a call from the Scottsville Police Departments non-emergency number. She stated the caller gave the name of a Scottsville Police Officer and said they had a warrant on file for her and that if she would send cash they could have the warrant recalled and she would not be arrested. The police imposter then advised her it would be better to obtain three gift cards valued at $500.00 each the imposter stayed on the phone until the female victim drove to Scottsville and obtained the gift cards the police imposter then had her to scratch off the card and give him the redeeming number on the back of the gift cards. The police imposter kept the victim on the phone for approximately 2 hours and had her to mail the gift cards to 1500 Pennsylvania Ave. The elderly victim followed the instructions and then called the number back after the police imposter ended the call of course she got the Scottsville Police Department who broke the news to her that it was a scam. Officers were able to get the gift cards stopped and she will be receiving a refund that could take up to 30 days.  Scottsville Police Department Will Never Call You And Ask For Money If We Have A Warrant for Your Arrest!!!!. If you receive a call from someone who states they are a Scottsville Police Officer you can ask for their name and badge number then advise them you are going to hang up and call them back. Call 270-237-3611 the non-emergency number to the Scottsville Police Department. This is a sure way to verify if an S.P.D. officer called you.
Never Give Any Personal Information Out Over The Phone.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “SCOTTSVILLE PD WARNS OF SCAM THAT POSES AS LAW ENFORCEMENT”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

SHEILA GLOVER

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Areal Flood Watch

Issued:
2:46 AM CST on February 06, 2019
Expires:
12:00 AM CST on February 08, 2019
Overcast
Currently
64°
Overcast
Thunderstorm
Wednesday 02/06 100%
High 67° / Low 61°
Thunderstorm
Thunderstorm
Thursday 02/07 100%
High 70° / Low 24°
Thunderstorm
Clear
Friday 02/08 0%
High 34° / Low 19°
Clear
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.