Sean Dewayne Priddy, 40 of Hardyville passed away Tuesday evening at the T.J. Samson Community Hospital.
Sean was a farmer and was preceded in death by his mother Wanda Dennis Priddy.
He is survived by his wife-Amy Trowbridge Priddy
One son-Travis Priddy & wife Christian of BonAyr
Two daughters-Molly Priddy of Magnolia and Kailie Winn of Glasgow
Father-Eddie Priddy & wife Ruth of Hardyville
Step-daughters-Kaitlyn Bennett, Haley Trowbridge & Ashley Glaab
Brother-Wayne Priddy Key & Ken of Hardyville
Sisters-Tracy Priddy of Munfordville, Kathy Wease & hus. Eugene of Upton,
Stacy Priddy of Hardyville, Misty Wease & hus. Kelvin of Hardyville
Grandson-Bryson Priddy
Step-brother-Leon Horton
Step-sister-Patty Smith
He was also preceded in death by his Maternal grandparents King Dennis & Jessie Pennington and his Paternal grandparents Blond & Katherine Priddy
Funeral services for Sean Dewayne Priddy will be 11am Friday in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with burial in the Whickerville Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 2-8pm and after 8am Friday at the Sego Funeral Home.