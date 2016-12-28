Sean Dewayne Priddy, 40 of Hardyville passed away Tuesday evening at the T.J. Samson Community Hospital.

Sean was a farmer and was preceded in death by his mother Wanda Dennis Priddy.

He is survived by his wife-Amy Trowbridge Priddy

One son-Travis Priddy & wife Christian of BonAyr

Two daughters-Molly Priddy of Magnolia and Kailie Winn of Glasgow

Father-Eddie Priddy & wife Ruth of Hardyville

Step-daughters-Kaitlyn Bennett, Haley Trowbridge & Ashley Glaab

Brother-Wayne Priddy Key & Ken of Hardyville

Sisters-Tracy Priddy of Munfordville, Kathy Wease & hus. Eugene of Upton,

Stacy Priddy of Hardyville, Misty Wease & hus. Kelvin of Hardyville

Grandson-Bryson Priddy

Step-brother-Leon Horton

Step-sister-Patty Smith

He was also preceded in death by his Maternal grandparents King Dennis & Jessie Pennington and his Paternal grandparents Blond & Katherine Priddy

Funeral services for Sean Dewayne Priddy will be 11am Friday in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with burial in the Whickerville Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 2-8pm and after 8am Friday at the Sego Funeral Home.