SEARCH CONTINUES FOR A MONROE COUNTY WOMAN MISSING AFTER TRYING TO CROSS A FLOODED ROADWAY

on 01/01/2019 |

On New Years Eve at approximately 6:57PM, Monroe County dispatch received a 911 call from 19 year old Leah Carter of Gamaliel stating that she had attempted to cross a flooded bridge on Lyons Rd in Monroe County when her vehicle stalled out and was being swept away by flood waters. Local Fire and Rescue, as well as Law Enforcement personnel responded immediately and began searching for Ms. Carter. After unsuccessful search efforts last night, Ms. Carter’s vehicle was located this morning at approximately 5:30 AM. The vehicle was unoccupied and was located approximately 500 yards downstream from the location where Ms. Carter had attempted to cross the flooded bridge. Emergency personnel are actively searching the area by land, water, and air for Ms. Carter. Monroe County Emergency Management is leading the search and rescue efforts and are being assisted by The Gamaliel Fire Department, along with fire departments from Summer Shade, Campbellsville, Taylor County, and Barren County. The investigation is being led by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department with assistance from the Tompkinsville Police Department and the Kentucky State Police.