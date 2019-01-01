Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

SEARCH CONTINUES FOR A MONROE COUNTY WOMAN MISSING AFTER TRYING TO CROSS A FLOODED ROADWAY

on 01/01/2019 |

On New Years Eve at approximately 6:57PM, Monroe County dispatch received a 911 call from 19 year old Leah Carter of Gamaliel stating that she had attempted to cross a flooded bridge on Lyons Rd in Monroe County when her vehicle stalled out and was being swept away by flood waters.  Local Fire and Rescue, as well as Law Enforcement personnel responded immediately and began searching for Ms. Carter.   After unsuccessful search efforts last night, Ms. Carter’s vehicle was located this morning at approximately 5:30 AM.  The vehicle was unoccupied and was located approximately 500 yards downstream from the location where Ms. Carter had attempted to cross the flooded bridge.  Emergency personnel are actively searching the area by land, water, and air for Ms. Carter.  Monroe County Emergency Management is leading the search and rescue efforts and are being assisted by The Gamaliel Fire Department, along with fire departments from Summer Shade, Campbellsville, Taylor County, and Barren County.  The investigation is being led by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department with assistance from the Tompkinsville Police Department and the Kentucky State Police.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “SEARCH CONTINUES FOR A MONROE COUNTY WOMAN MISSING AFTER TRYING TO CROSS A FLOODED ROADWAY”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Wendys Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Wendys Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

AUDREY ATERBURN

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Overcast
Currently
46°
Overcast
Overcast
Tuesday 01/01 0%
High 47° / Low 39°
Overcast
Chance of Rain
Wednesday 01/02 30%
High 45° / Low 33°
Chance of Rain
Partly Cloudy
Thursday 01/03 10%
High 46° / Low 34°
Partly Cloudy
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.