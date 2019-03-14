SEARCH WARRANT RESULTS IN SEVERAL CHARGES AGAINST GLASGOW MAN

on 03/14/2019 |

0 Shares

The Glasgow Police Dept. executed a search warrant at a residence on Joe Traylor Avenue on Wednesday.

Officers located individually wrapped bags of Methamphetamine, Cocaine, Marijuana, handguns, digital scales , pipes and rolling papers.

Jimmy Tucker of Glasgow Ky., was arrested and charged with Trafficking In Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (<2 GMS Methamphetamine), Trafficking In Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (<4 GMS Cocaine), Possession Control Substance 3rd Degree-Drug Unspecified, Possession Of Handgun By Convicted Felon, Possession Of Marijuana, Possession Drug Paraphernalia, Prescription Control Substance Not In Proper Container 1st Offense.

The arrest was made by Officer Mason Wethington, assisted by Lt. Aaron Cowan, Sgt. Nick Houchens, Officer John Warnock, Officer Andrew Moore, Officer Trevor Morrison, Officer John DuBarry.