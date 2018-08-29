Logo


SECRETARY RAMSEY PROMOTES APPRENTICESHIP PROGRAM

on 08/29/2018 |

Derrick Ramsey, the Secretary of Education and Workforce Development in Kentucky, was the speaker at yesterday’s business expo. While in Glasgow, he stopped by the WCLU Studios to talk about the vacant jobs and skill-sets needed in the state, and one major event where job-seekers can start right away through an apprenticeship program. That, and more, in my interview with the former University of Kentucky QB. (Pardon The Audio Mishaps)

