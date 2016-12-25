Selma Frances Ray, 87, of Bowling Green passed away December 23, 2016 at Magnolia Village.

The Rough Hill, Kentucky native was born May 26, 1929, a daughter of the late Joseph Cleveland Bohannon and Frances Stinson Bohannon. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband; Horace Glenn Ray; sisters, Iona Durrett, Jo Nell Smalling, brother-in-law Bufford Smalling and son-in-law, Kenny Forbis.

Mrs. Ray was a retired as a banker from Bowling Green Bank & Trust, a member of Rough Hill Baptist Church and attended Living Hope Baptist Church. Mrs. Ray was also a member of American Business Women’s Association and Eastern Star of Smyrna, TN.

Mrs. Ray is survived by a daughter; Cathy Darlene Forbis, a son; Larry Glenn Ray (Vickie), four grandchildren; Stephanie Stewart (Shawn), Jeffrey Ray, Matthew Forbis (Mandy), Kristin Forbis, four great-grandchildren; Payton Jent, Kate Forbis, Olivia Stewart, Eleanor Stewart, a brother; Johnny Bohannon (Wilma) and a brother-in-law, Joe Durrett.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Ray will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 28, 2016 at Hardy & Son Funeral Homes, Bowling Green Chapel with burial to follow in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 27, 2016, at the funeral home.