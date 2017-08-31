on 08/31/2017 |

Mrs. Selva Fay Baker Gilbert passed away on Tuesday, August 29, 2017 at Signature Health Care in Glasgow, Kentucky, having attained the age of 91 years, 8 months and 15 days. She was born in Burkesville, Kentucky on Monday, December 14, 1925, the daughter of John William and Crittie Lou Claywell Baker. She was a Christian, she attended Smith Grove United Methodist Church, when she lived in Cumberland County, Kentucky and she was a homemaker.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Columbus Gilbert, three infant children, her brothers, J.W. Baker, Dan Baker and one infant brother. She is survived by her children, Donald Hay and Pamela Gilbert of Burkesville, Kentucky, Margaret Fay Gilbert and Ronnie Morgan of Columbia, Kentucky, her siblings Etta Hord of Lebanon, Kentucky, Yvonne and Donald Hardin of Fairview, Kentucky her grandchildren, Jesse Gilbert, James Gilbert, Brittany Gilbert, Danny Scott and six great-grandchildren.

The Funeral will be conducted on Saturday, September 2, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home with Burial in The Smith Grove Cemetery in Cumberland County, Kentucky. The family will receive friends after 12 noon Saturday, September 2, 2017 until the funeral hour at 2:00 p.m. Norris-New Funeral Home Burkesville, Kentucky is honored to be in charge of the arrangements.