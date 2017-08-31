Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

SELVA FAY BAKER GILBERT

on 08/31/2017 |

Mrs. Selva Fay Baker Gilbert passed away on Tuesday, August 29, 2017 at Signature Health Care in Glasgow, Kentucky, having attained the age of 91 years, 8 months and 15 days. She was born in Burkesville, Kentucky on Monday, December 14, 1925, the daughter of John William and Crittie Lou Claywell Baker. She was a Christian, she attended Smith Grove United Methodist Church, when she lived in Cumberland County, Kentucky and she was a homemaker.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Columbus Gilbert, three infant children, her brothers, J.W. Baker, Dan Baker and one infant brother. She is survived by her children, Donald Hay and Pamela Gilbert of Burkesville, Kentucky, Margaret Fay Gilbert and Ronnie Morgan of Columbia, Kentucky, her siblings Etta Hord of Lebanon, Kentucky, Yvonne and Donald Hardin of Fairview, Kentucky her grandchildren, Jesse Gilbert, James Gilbert, Brittany Gilbert, Danny Scott and six great-grandchildren.

The Funeral will be conducted on Saturday, September 2, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home with Burial in The Smith Grove Cemetery in Cumberland County, Kentucky. The family will receive friends after 12 noon Saturday, September 2, 2017 until the funeral hour at 2:00 p.m. Norris-New Funeral Home Burkesville, Kentucky is honored to be in charge of the arrangements.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “SELVA FAY BAKER GILBERT”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

GUNNAR GREER
SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS
 

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Flash Flood Watch

Issued:
2:40 PM CDT on August 31, 2017
Expires:
1:00 AM CDT on September 02, 2017
Mostly Cloudy
Currently
80°
Mostly Cloudy
Rain
Thursday 08/31 100%
High 84° / Low 66°
Rain
Thunderstorm
Friday 09/01 100%
High 68° / Low 56°
Thunderstorm
Chance of Rain
Saturday 09/02 60%
High 68° / Low 53°
Chance of Rain
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.