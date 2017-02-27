SENATE BILL 2 WILL BRING MUCH NEEDED TRANSPARENCY AND OVERSIGHT TO STATE’S RETIREMENT SYSTEMS

The Kentucky House of Representatives today passed a much-needed bill to bring more transparency and oversight to the state’s retirement systems. Senate Bill 2, sponsored by Senator Joe Bowen, R-Owensboro, will implement changes to all three retirement systems – Kentucky Retirement System (KRS), Kentucky Teachers’ Retirement System (KTRS), and the Judicial Retirement System.

Long-overdue changes in the bill include the disclosure of fees and contracts and added levels of investment experience requirements to serve on the boards of the systems. Senate Bill 2 prohibits the use of placement agents by the systems, which have historically been paid exorbitant sums. Finally, the measure requires appointments to the boards to be confirmed by the Kentucky Senate, uniform methods of reporting and disclosing investment fees, and expands legislative membership on the Public Pension Oversight Board.

The Kentucky House Republican Caucus has long supported pension transparency, and this is the second related bill passed this session alone. Kentucky is facing an unprecedented underfunded pension system, and hardworking Kentucky taxpayers expect and deserve government accountability.

During the first week of the 2017 session, led by the first Republican majority in nearly 100 years, both the House and Senate passed a pension transparency bill to require the disclosure of retirement benefits information of all current and former members of the legislature. The bill was promptly signed by Governor Bevin and became law immediately.