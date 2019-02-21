SENATE BILL TO HIT HOUSE FLOOR REGARDING SCHOOL SAFETY

on 02/21/2019 |

The House Education Committee has approved senate bill one, the General Assembly’s landmark measure designed to address growing safety needs in Kentucky schools.



The measure is based on recommendations from the 2018 School Safety Working Group, which traveled the state to gather feedback from stakeholders and propose solutions to the growing epidemic of school violence. House Majority Leader Bam Carney of Campbellsville co-chaired the working group, alongside Senator Max Wise, and joined with Wise to present the measure to the committee.



“Nothing is more important to the House of Representatives this session than securing our schools and strengthening our students,” Carney said. “Senate Bill 1 is the best of government, as it is two legislative chambers and two parties coming together to tackle a growing problem and protect our most precious resource. I’m honored to play a small role in moving this legislation and look forward to seeing its quick passage in the full House.”



The measure is built around hardening targets to secure our schools, building an increased culture of student connection, and promoting oversight and accountability as it relates to school safety. It sets a state goal of providing more fully trained resource officers and mental health professionals in our schools, in addition to creating a statewide security marshal and requiring districts to appoint a school safety coordinator, among other items.



House Education Chair Regina Huff of Whitley County commended the efforts of the working group and highlighted the focus of her committee on both securing schools and building a stronger culture of connection with the Commonwealth’s students.



“As a lifelong educator, I know the heartache and struggle that many students go through on a daily basis,” Huff said. “Senate Bill 1 is a profound step toward not only securing our school buildings but laying the foundation for ensuring that our children have the support and guidance necessary to live a fulfilling life.”



Rep. Chris Freeland of Marshall County described the importance of the measure to his community considering the shooting at Marshall County High School last February, which claimed the lives of two students, Bailey Holt and Preston Cope.



“The eyes of the nation were on our community last February when this horrific event claimed the lives of two precious children and had a lasting impact on Marshall County,” Freeland said. “I’m proud of the way our community came together in the aftermath of the shooting, and happy to see the General Assembly come together in a bipartisan way to tackle this problem.”



Senate bill one now advances to the full House for consideration.