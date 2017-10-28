Logo


SENATE MAJORITY LEADER PRAISES PRESIDENT TRUMP FOR NOMINATION OF KENTUCKY RESIDENT

on 10/28/2017 |

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) praised President Donald J. Trump today for announcing his intent to nominate Robert M. “Mike” Duncan, of Inez, Kentucky, to serve on the Board of Governors of the United States Postal Service (USPS):

“I applaud President Trump for naming Mike Duncan, of Inez, Kentucky to serve on the Board of Governors of the United States Postal Service. Mike has dedicated his life to the people of Kentucky and this nation. His work – especially in Appalachia – has left a lasting, positive impact in many communities. I am grateful that Mike is willing to lend his knowledge and experience to the USPS, and I look forward to the Senate confirming him.”

