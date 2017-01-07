Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

SENATOR GIVENS RESIGNS LEADERSHIP POST

on 07/01/2017 |
Featured Local News Top Stories

Republican David Givens is resigning his post as Senate President Pro Tem, citing “pressing” family concerns.
Givens will remain a rank-and-file member of the Senate representing six counties in southcentral Kentucky. He didn’t elaborate on his reasoning for giving up the leadership post in a press release Friday.
“Realizing the level of commitment needed to successfully serve in the Kentucky Senate majority leadership and reflecting on the pressing needs of my family, I have realized that, for this time, life calls me from my position as president pro tem,” he said.
The resignation from the Senate’s leadership team is effective Saturday.
“David Givens is one of the most honest and most caring people I have ever met,” Senate President Robert Stivers said. “My thoughts and prayers are with his family.”

Recent Posts

Comments are closed.

 
Holiday World & Splashin' Safari
 

 

PERSON OF THE DAY

Hailia Curry

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

texas2


 

Weather Forecast

Special Statement

Issued:
4:16 AM CDT on July 02, 2017
Expires:
8:00 AM CDT on July 02, 2017
Mostly Cloudy
Currently
69°
Mostly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Sunday 07/02 20%
High 86° / Low 66°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Monday 07/03 10%
High 88° / Low 68°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Tuesday 07/04 20%
High 87° / Low 69°
Partly Cloudy
Wunderground.com
© 2015. All Rights Reserved. Created by Arcas Digital

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.