SENATOR MITCH MCCONNELL GREETS CROWD IN HORSE CAVE ON MONDAY

US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell greeted a crowd of around 50 yesterday afternoon at the Green River Valley Water District Office in Horse Cave.

As opposed to a town hall setting, the tone was more conversational as Senator McConnell talked with the crowd about an array of topics. The three main things the crowd wanted to talk about was agriculture, infrastructure and education.

McConnell plans to push for the legalization of hemp as part of this year’s Farm Bill. Currently it is illegal to grow hemp in the US, but McConnell said that the old ideas about hemp are changing. McConnell said that under his plan, being able to grow hemp would begin with the state’s Agriculture Commissioner applying for the federal regulations on hemp be moved to the state level. Then anyone that wanted to grow hemp would apply with the State Agriculture Office.

Hart County Magistrate Ricky Alvey asked if hemp would be grown based on acreage, much like tobacco. McConnell said that it would be open and up to the farmer how much to grow.

Infrastructure was also on the minds of those in attendance and McConnell said that when it comes to big infrastructure projects, you’ve got to find a way to pay for them. The two most common ways, he said were to raise the gas tax which hurts poor people the most or use tolls, neither of which were very popular. When it comes to the president’s infrastructure plan, what does McConnell think will happen?:

040318mitch2



As opposed to an all at once plan, McConnell said he felt they would begin with a step one process.

Education was also discussed, and Hart County Magistrate Gary Gardner says education is number one:

040318gardner1

Noting recent tweets about trade, McConnell was asked where he stood on the issue. When it comes to trade, McConnell said you could already see signs that there will be retaliation. He added that if we let it go too far we’ll end up in a full-scale trade war and one of the biggest victims of that war will be American agriculture. McConnell said he didn’t feel good about the back and forth that has been going on, noting a recent threat of retaliation that hit close to home:

040318mitch3

After the meeting the Senator shook hands and took pictures with everyone as they left. When asked why he feels meetings like this one are important:

040318mitch1

McConnell has been the Senate Majority Leader and has served in the US Senate since 1985.