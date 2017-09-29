SEPTEMBER 1917

on 09/29/2017 |

TAKE A KODAK WITH YOU

Keep your Kodak busy for the sake of the lads in the trenches, the boys in camp and on shipboard. ¶ Take a KODAK with you and send the home-folks pictures. Help keep the bonds between the home and those fighting for that home. ¶ Kodaks, $6 and up. ¶ D. T. ORR, Glasgow, KY

09-04 – REP

AUTO FOR SALE

Nearly new, style 75 Overland, will sell at a bargain or exchange for a good pair of mules or horses. See A L Sisco at the Kimball Piano Store

09-05 – GT

H K Staples, formerly of this county was tried in Circuit Court in Bowling Green and sentenced to serve 9 years in the penitentiary for killing Mr. N. Welch of this place. Mr. Staples, was for many years depot agent at Oil City, between Glasgow and Glasgow Junction. ¶ Mr. Welch left here one morning last spring to have a settlement with Mr. Staples, saying he was afraid they were going to have trouble. Upon arrival at Bowling Green, Mr. Welch went to Mr. Staples store, passersby heard angry words. Mr. Welch was killed by a lick or licks of an ax. Soon after, someone walked in the store and saw Mr. Welch’s body and heard a noise in the basement and on going down found Mr. Staples hanging and almost dead. He was cut down and revived. Later he admitted the killing, but of course claimed self defense.

09-06 – GT

During a short stay at Cave City I ascertained that the business of the town was on the upward grade. The hotels were crowded to overflowing with tourists enroute to the Mammoth Cave. One hotel accommodated seventy-eight in one night. Commercial travelers congregate there in considerable numbers. Besides the streets are being Macadamized beautifully

09-07 – GT

A severe operation was performed on Mrs. R. T. Norman, of Edmonton, last Monday, when Drs. Howard and Botts, of this place and Dr. Bushong of Edmonton, removed a 44-pound tumor. The patient is now resting well with chances for recovery. The growth was the largest ever removed from any individual in Metcalfe County.

09-08 – GT

The following communication has been received from Hugh Cartwright, now at Hattiesburg Miss., “Dear Times – I am now in camp near Hattiesburg, Miss., am well and doing well. Do not like to bathe in the river near the camp for the simple reason the alligators’ mouths are too large for a common man. Regards to all the boys.”

09-11 – GT

John Tim Eldridge and Walter Eldridge, negro, were arrested at Glasgow Junction Saturday and brought to Glasgow. They were at the Junction trying to sell two fine beeves, when the officials became suspicious. The cattle had been stolen from Wilson Brothers. They are in jail waiting “their turn next.”

09-12 – GT

While “Fording” it back from Horse Cave Saturday night, Messrs. A L Miller, Nat Parrish and Taylor Bethel figured in an auto accident in which the car was literally burned up, all but the tire and this was brought into town Sunday afternoon on a truck. Not far out from Horse Cave, something went wrong about the gasoline tank, and the “thoughtful” young men promptly struck a match to find out the trouble. Then the natural thing happened, and the next thin was a foot race before something “broke loose in Georgia”. It is said the bon fire was viewed from a distance by three sadder, but wiser young men.

09-13 – GT

The placing of the poor old veterans in the Pewee Valley Confederate Home on a two-meal-a-day diet, as a wartime measure, is a piece of littleness, stinginess and meanness that ought to make its author ashamed of himself. If the great State of Kentucky I not able to furnish three meals a day to its dependent veterans, it should close the door of its alleged home and send the old soldiers home. Shame!

09-14 -GT

Last Saturday night one of Mr. Tom Smith’s sons, living down on Skagg’s Creek, rode horseback to and ice cream supper at Haywood. He hitched his horse near Mr. H. B. Trabue’s and when he went to get him aft the party was over, the horse was gone. The long-distance phone was used in all directions in an effort to locate the stolen animal, and on Monday morning the chief of police of Bowling Green telephoned Sheriff Barlow that a boy was trying to sell a horse on the streets of Bowling Green. The description of the horse tallied with the missing one and the boy was arrested.

09-15 – GT

Dr. C C Howard, Dr. T F Miller, Dr. C C Turner and Dr. G E Watkins all passed the physical examination at Bowling Green, Monday, For the Medical Reserve Corps. Dr. R H Porter goes down to-day for examination.

09-18 – GT

The old Chapel at the Graded School has been re-worked, a new floor has been put down, the windows and doors fixed, and the room fresh papered and painted. Four hundred new folding chairs will be in place in a few days. When completed, this will be a beautiful room and one much needed by the pupils. The parents and friends are invited to attend chapel here – The school will open at 8:30 each morning.

09-19 – GT

13 car loads of cattle shipped from Glasgow last Saturday; also 1 car load of poultry and 2 car loads of mixed animals, cattle and hogs.

09-20 – GT

Mrs. Jim Matthews, out on route 2, has canned 1,500 cans of tomatoes. She expects to put up 3,000 cans and has a quarter of an acre in tomatoes for canning purposes. She uses the new style canner and will place tomatoes on the market when the 3,000 cans have been filled.

09-21 – GT

J L Eubank is here demonstrating to the automobile owners the effectiveness and efficiency of Powerline which is saving thousands of dollars to automobile owners, being a fuel intensifier and De-Carbonizer of all types of gasoline motors. On sale at Dickey & Co. Grocery.

09-22 – GT

Mr. and Mrs. J R Barrick, good Barren county folks who have been living in Scottsville for the past several years, will return to Glasgow in October to take charge of the Terrace Lawn Hotel. We are always glad to welcome “our folks” back home, and especially such good folks and citizens as these.

09-25 – GT

A dog belonging to Mr. John Nevil out in the Temple Hill country went mad last Friday and for a day or two kept things pretty exciting in that community. In his rampage two cows and two dogs were bitten, and a little boy, the son of Mr. Ben Williams, was also bitten. The dog was finally killed some time Saturday. ¶ The little Williams boy has been taken to Bowling Green for Pasteur treatment.

09-26 – GT

The Southern Oil Co. is pumping a deep well on the Winninger farm near town. This well is 1,500 feet and is making a good show for an oil field that will boom Barren Co., fields.

09-27 – GT

William Amos, the thirteen-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Henry Amos, who live near Cave City, was kicked above the eye by a mule, Wednesday afternoon. Although the boy had a pretty narrow escape, no very serious injuries were sustained other than the severe gash over his eye.

11-28 – GT

PASS ALONG THE SMOKES!

You warm-hearted people of Barren county won’t let the men who are fighting go smoke-hungry. It isn’t much to do, considering. A dollar or a quarter from that gives a little to the very man you are befriending may have to give his life. This is the way, fill out the coupon, put it in an envelope with all you can afford to give and drop it in the nearest box addressed to: THE GLASGOW TIMES TOBACCO FUND

11-29 – GT

The officials of the Glasgow Branch Road are to be congratulated on the thorough and efficient manner in which they handled the Draft men leaving Glasgow on the fifth and nineteenth of Sept. ¶ It was no easy task to handle all this extra work as they did it; to please everybody and carry the schedule through without a hitch is a distinct compliment to the efforts of Mr. O F Curd, agent and Capt. R H Duke conductor.

Extra/alternate

GT – On the night of Oct. 19th in the High School Auditorium, a patriotic program will be given by some of the town’s best local talent. A small admission fee will be charged. The proceeds will go to the Red Cross.

GT – The Edmonton Telephone Company plant has been leased to Mr. A B Cooksey, of that place, who will remove the switchboard to his residence and resume business at once.