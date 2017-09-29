SEPTEMBER 1927

on 09/29/2017 |

09-01 – REP

Mr. and Mrs. Brents Dickinson were the recipients of a radiogram from their son, Wm. Reid, who had just landed in Liverpool, England and radioed the fact to New York and from there it was telegraphed to Cave City, and from there phoned to Glasgow, reaching the anxious parents the same day their son landed in England.

09-04 – REP

At a meeting of the City Council Tuesday night an order was place for 400 feet of new fire hose which will bring the total available for the fire department to 2,000 feet.

09-05 – REP

Well folks, at last it looks like we are going to have the pleasure of seeing a circus without going to Louisville, Bowling Green or some other town. Christ Bros., big three ring show is booked for performances on Sept. 22nd. Starting with a parade at 11 o’clock — real old-time circus stuff. The tents will be pitched at the Fairgrounds.

09-06 – REP

There will be a singing convention at Morrison Park, Sept. 11. The forenoon will be spent in community singing and in the afternoon, there will be rendered some good solos, duets and quartets. Parties who are willing to favor us with special songs, Quartets, Solos, duets, etc., will please report to us by noon. Come and bring your song books and help us enjoy the day.

09-07 – REP

Jesse, the 21-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. K T Johnson of the Cedar Grove country was accidently killed at Mr. W J Profitt’s saw mill near the home of Mr. Johnson. They were sawing a very large log, when the saw struck a knot the belt ran off the saw pulley, which stopped the saw but left the belt running. It is supposed that young Johnson stepped on the belt which threw him against the wheel of the tractor with such force that it crushed his head, part of his brain running out. He lived for several hours however and spoke a few words. Young Johnson was an excellent young man and was popular with all who knew him.

09-08 – REP

Without doubt the busiest place in town Monday was “Knowledge Hill” when simultaneous with the opening of the Glasgow Graded and High School, ground was broken for the new school building to be erected on the hill. ¶ Only 9 pupils were needed at the opening of school to put the enrollment to the 1,000 mark, 991 being registered for the beginning of the 1927 term, and despite the crowded conditions of the building the children are being taken care of splendidly by Prof. Palmore and his very able corps of teachers.

09-11 – REP

$526 was realized from the sale of four pairs of mules, harness and wagons sold by Road Engineer Atkinson Saturday as ordered by the Fiscal Court. ¶ One pair of mules were sold to each of the following: T J Samson, Murrell Hawks, Depp Allen and Lonnie Oliver. ¶ Four wagons were sold to: Scott Gillock, W A Lynn, G W Pedigo and Mose Staples. ¶ At the meeting of the Fiscal Court the County Treasurer was instructed to apply the proceeds to the road fund.

09-12 – REP

Tuesday, Attorneys Rhodes & Harlin of Bowling Green and J R White of this place filed suit in Circuit Court against the City of Glasgow and the Kentucky Utilities Co., for $25.000 damages, for the death of Jessie Iona, eight year old daughter of Mr. C E Jump who was and is an employee of KU, working in its ice department. ¶ It will be remembered that Mr. Jump’s little daughter pulled the free street scale down on herself, in front of the Farmers National Bank on Aug. 8.

09-13 – REP

A meeting of the business men of Glasgow is to be held at the Chamber of Commerce room Monday night, which means much to Glasgow. In fact, it is a turning point in our development. We are assured of the establishment of an overall factory employing 200 hands, provided we are willing to do as much as other towns are offering to do. But Glasgow must hold out the glad hand of welcome, else the opportunity will turn to some other town. The Washington Mfg. Co. proposes to furnish all the capital and handle all the stock, not calling for Glasgow to subscribe for any of the stock. It is a wonderful opportunity to turn several thousand dollars wages into Glasgow every Saturday evening.

09-14 – GT

All road work in the county, except emergency work has ceased because the county is out of funds and intends keeping within its budget. And, at the same time reduce the county indebtedness of $92,000,000 [I think this may be an error? -RG] The county teams have been sold and expense of maintaining them saved.

09-15 – GT

Paul Bushong has resigned his position with Davidson Bros. to engage in the radio and radio equipment business. He will open his new business in the storeroom adjoining the Rexall Store on West side of the Public Square. Paul will handle radios, batteries, radio accessories, etc.

09-18 – GT

The Mammoth Cave Transportation Company, of Cave City will Sept 21st run special bust to the Tunney-Dempsy fight in Chicago at the low rate of $15. Return trip will be on the 23rd. [separate article] Dempsey and Tunney are not half as foolish as the editor of the paper who is going to Chicago to learn what they after fighting over. However, we don’t feel foolish, thirteen other Glasgow folk, a darn sight smarter, are also making the trip for the same purpose.

09-19 – GT

Mr. E B Terry and Rev. J A Easley have returned home from a ninety-day tour of Europe, Egypt, and Holy Lands. Mt. Terry, while in Jerusalem, suffered an attack of ptomaine poisoning, and was in hospital in that city, later being ordered to hospital in Switzerland and in Italy. He never fully recovered, and is still “under the weather.”

09-20 – GT

Glasgow continually has its share of bad luck, which is to be expected. But in this instance bad luck is public calamity. There is talk in inner circles of transferring Rev. Piercy, of the Methodist Church, to another field. Glasgow, in unison, declares this out of reason because in the first place, Rev. Piercy has much unfinished business in Glasgow, both of religious and civic nature; because in second place, he has not yet been in Glasgow the entire period allotted him; because next, has and is doing the city of Glasgow and its peoples, and his Church, a wonderful good. It would, we repeat, be public calamity to transfer him now.

09-21 – GT

Franklin’s new mineral well just “brought in” on the public square, has one of the finest waters in all America. And Sam Maxey and the Franklin Favorite, believe us, are telling the world about it. Franklin has the water, Sam is supplying the pep and advertising. And between the two on ‘em Franklin is growing fatter every day. This water combines medicinal qualities rarely found. Analysis show presence of many different mineral, and the water is pronounced by medical authorities the superior of many famous waters. Franklin has something of which he should be proud.

09-22 – GT

The vagrancy law insofar as applicable to disreputable characters, bootleggers and women of questionable repute will be enforced on the streets of Glasgow. Officer are determined to break up the loitering of these character about prominent places in the city.

09-25 -GT

The County Board of Education is now having delivered 242 tons of coal it purchased by competitive bidding. This coal is for the use of the county schools. The coal, was purchased delivered to where it is needed at $7.50 per ton

09-26 – GT

Harvel Oaks and Lester Britt, of the lower end of Barren Co. were wounded in a shotgun battle at tenant house on the Riley Hunt farm, ten miles north of Scottsville, in Allen Co., last Friday. ¶ Oaks was probably fatally wounded, and entire charge taking effect in his head and neck. He was brought to the Graves Infirmary in Bowling Green where an emergency operation was performed. Britt was slightly wounded in the right arm. ¶ The shooting resulted an argument alleged to have been caused by Oaks’ attention to Britts’s wife. No arrests have been made. Allen Co. grand jury is in session and witnesses have been summoned.

09-27 – GT

Joel Gillenwater, local Chevrolet salesman, attended Louisville Zone 22 meeting of Chevrolet dealers and salesman in Louisville, returned home a few days later with a room full of prizes won through his efforts as Chevrolet salesman. ¶ Gillenwater won the Salesman contest for cars sold from Aug. 1926 to Aug. 1927. He disposed of 72 new cars in that period. ¶ In the contest for fall sales he again emerged victor having sold 28 new and 46 old cars. ¶ In addition to a boat trip to Cincinnati, Mr. Gillenwater won a 108 piece set of silverware, a $175 diamond ring, a suit of clothes, a Stetson hat, pair fine shoes and a leather sales date and order book with his name burned on the cover.

09-28 – GT

The Glasgow Booster Band was reorganized Tuesday Night. The band is in full accord and sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce to boost Glasgow and her resources to fullest extent. There are instruments left for a few musicians who want to “Make” the organization. Show up some practice night and help make a band of which the town may be proud.

09-29 – GT

Mr. J A Bryant has resigned as Superintendent of the Baptist Sunday School on account of Ill health. This action was great. l regretted by the entire church since Mr. Bryant had been wonderfully successful in his management of the Sunday School which had grown and developed greatly during his term of office. May he be speedily restore to health and strength as the entire community has great need for men of his type.

GT – Officers of Macon County, TN. Were here Monday looking for Earl Goad, white, how shot and critically wounded the Sheriff of that county with a shot gun Sunday. They found trace of Goad, but learned he had left here earlier in the day for Louisville in an auto. Goad, under arrest for violating liquor laws, was arrested by the officer who, when turning his back was fired upon. The left side of his face was blown away and a lung perforated.