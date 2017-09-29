on 09/29/2017 |

September 1967

The Glasgow Republican

September 8, 1967 – James Downing is a new partner in the operation of Greenleaf Nursery. The nursery was opened 10 years ago by Skiles, Harris, Paul Allen and Jim Collier. In 1965, Hubert Shipley joined the firm.

Coca Cola Works buys Dr. Pepper Franchise of Bowling Green, according to Barry V Locke and D B Hodges, local company officials.

Caverna Schools open September 1 with an enrollment of 413 at the High School, 320 at Horse Cave Elementary and 284 at Cave City Elementary.

The Barren County War Mothers will meet Monday at the home of Mrs. Mark Bertram on Cleveland Ave. The program will be given by Mrs. James N. Gray who will show slides.

AD – Peterson Buick, formerly Pedigo Motors – Used Cars – 1964 Olds $1495; 1962 Pontiac $995; 1960 Mercury $695 and a 1966 Ford Galaxie $2195.

September 14, 1967 – Classroom orientation is held at Liberty Street PTA with Mrs. J C Hatcher, teacher, explaining information to Parents, Mrs. R A Park, and Mrs. Wendell Jones. A prize of $25.00 was awarded to Mrs. Leroy Underwood’s room for enrolling the most members.

TOPS Club will start soon in Glasgow – Take Off Pounds Sensibly – For Information, call the leader, Mrs. Zada Edwards.

The X-ray Mobile unit will be in Glasgow Monday, located behind the Barren County Health Department on S. Liberty Street.

Gamaliel Tiger Roundup by Marilyn Eaton – Two new faculty members, Mrs. Myrtle Gumm and Mrs. Irene Turner and the return of another, Mrs. Leland Cox. Gamaliel Tigers coached by Bob Pardue “ pawed thru’ the Temple Hill Bulldogs 41-20.

September 21, 1967 – Tragic accident happens at the site of the new Christian Church on N. Race Street when a ditch caved in. One worker, Dennis Riley, died in the accident while Leon Crabtree was pulled to safety.

The Republican announces two new features – Historical Column by James Simmons and guest editorials, the first by Dr. Daryl P Harvey. (The Simmons’ articles are available in the genealogy room at the SCKCC).

Eastern PTA meets with a potluck supper. Mrs. Roy Howard Glover is the President.

Area Servicemen – James n Cornwell of Tompkinsville, James R Delph, Glasgow, Thomas W Logsdon of Munfordville, Paul L Nuckols, Glasgow and Tommy A Hurt, Edmonton, James A Redford, Horse Cave, Harold D Denham, Charles J Moran, Roger D Simmons and James W Morris of Glasgow.

Barren County Chapter Red Cross Officers are elected at the organizational meeting Monday, Sept. 18 – Joe Hughes, Chairman, Guy Joe Hall, Vice Chairman, Katherine Billingsley, Secretary, Rev. Ronald Reinhart, Treasurer and Mrs. Guy Joe Hall, Executive Secretary.

New 4-H Officers at Metcalfe Graded School are Reba Davis, President, VP Anna Keltner, Secretary Vicki Davis, Treasurer Patsy Scott, Reporter Mark Ford, Song Leader Lanette Compton and Recreation Leader, Ginger Bennett.

September 28, 1967 – Mrs. Charles Profitt is elected Barren County Homemaker President.

GHS Homecoming Candidates are Sue Byrd, Vickie Settles, Beth Bradshaw, Peggy Muckler, Debbie Borders, Theresa Lindsey, Debbie Bulle and Sallie Grissom.

AD – Stirn’s Knit Shop, 317 Seay Street – will continue indefinitely – Just arrived, Beautiful Fall yards, Free Instruction, Knitting Classes Tuesday and Thursday 6:30-9:30.

The Barren County Health Department moved to implement Ky. Rev. Statute 213.130 with the announcement that a first aid course will be required for firms with five or more employees.

Tony Fontane will hold a revival at the First Methodist Church. Tony, a former TV and nightclub singer was the singer of “Cold Cold Heart”.

Wednesday night on TV – Virginian, Kraft Music Hall, Run for your Live, Lost in Space, Beverly Hillbillies, Green Acres, He and She, Dundee and Custer and Rat Patrol.