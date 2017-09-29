on 09/29/2017 |

September 1977

Glasgow Daily Times

September 1, 1977 – Glasgow Lions Club will hold a Tractor Pulling Contest September 10 at the Barren County Speedway. For information, Call Billy Joe Gadberry.

September 2, 1977 – AD – Ben Franklin, East Public Square – Scope, 40 oz. $1.99, Knee Hi Socks, 87 Cents and Cashmere Bouquet soap, four bars for 58 cents.

September 4, 1977 – Football season opens with losses by local teams. Bowling Green Purples trounced the Scotties 48-13 and Tompkinsville won over Barren County 28-0.

September 6, 1977 – Barren River Rod and Gun Club elect Joe Combest as President.

September 7, 1977 – Congressman Tim Lee Carter was surprised with a birthday party at Barren River Lodge last week. His cake was baked in the shape of the Nation’s Capitol.

September 8, 1977 – The first day of operation for a new traffic light at the intersection of Cleveland Ave. and the By Pass resulted in two traffic accidents.

Kentucky State Police Trooper Don Young has been promoted to Sgt and his new duty station is Post 13 Hazard, KY

September 9, 1977 – The Heritage Garden Club held its annual husband and wife picnic at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Walter Baker.

Glasgow native, Randy Hampton will lead the Vanderbilt Commodores into their season opener against Oklahoma.

September 11, 1977 – More than a thousand fans turned out Friday night to view the Barren County/McLean Co. Football Contest which the Trojans won 21-8. It was the first home game in the new stadium.

September 12, 1977 – James Kinslow is elected President of the Barren County Farm Bureau at the annual meeting.

Barren County Junior Miss Contestants are Janet Briggs, Rene Richardson, Jennifer Tooley, Diane Whitlow, Julie Hansen, Donna McCubbin, Carin Parker, Wanda Sherfey, Cindy Toms and Kathy Williams.

September 13, 1977 – The Glasgow Water Company is seeking a 25% increase in water and sewer rates to finance a $3Million bond issue to finance improvements.

September 14, 1977 – GHS Senior Tony Bass is among approximately 15,000 students in the nation who have been named Semi Finalists for the National Merit Scholarship.

Clyde Martin announces a new Glasgow Real Estate Firm with Clyde Martin Real Estate on the Happy Valley Road. James Lyons will be a salesman.

September 15, 1977 – Scottie Bank accepts 3rd place at a recent band contest.

September 16, 1977 – Glasgow/Barren County YMCA moves to downtown Glasgow on the south side of the Glasgow Square.

September 18, 1977 – Angela Renee Richardson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James V Richardson, and a senior at Caverna, is Barren County’s new Junior Miss.

Upcoming weddings – Neva Ray Kinslow and Lanny Miller, Sheila Faye Bunch and Cole Barton Wilson and Connie Lou Williams and Edward Hollis McGregor.

Golden Helmet Winners this week go to Mike Loftis of Barren County and Neil Simon of Glasgow.

September 19, 1977 – Mammoth Cave National park, Diamond Caverns, Wondering Woods, Mammoth Cave Wax Museum, and Barren River Lake State Park will be included in a 7 day tour of Kentucky Attractions by the American Auto Association (AAA)

September 20, 1977 – Glasgow Mftg. Council is preparing for a confrontation with City Officials over the 24% rate increase by the Water Company.

September 22, 1977 – Rev. Talmadge Bright, New Orleans, LA., is called as pastor of the Glasgow Cumberland Presbyterian Church.

September 23, 1977 – The Roseville Homemakers met in the home of Mrs. Russell Payne. Mrs. Jack Underwood gave the devotional.

September 25, 1977 – Football – BCHS wins over AC/S Patriots 29-23 and Campbellsville hands the GHS Scotties a 32-15 loss.

Houchens Picnic will be held at the Houchens First Store.

Park City Junior High School FFA Chapter Officers are Rusty Salley, President, Steve Richardson, Reporter, Johnny Jones, VP, Danny Norris, Secretary, Frankie Dearing, Sentinel and Paul Lewis, Treasurer.

September 27, 1977 – Glasgow Council votes down Water Rate Increase.

September 29, 1977 – BCHS Homecoming Queen Candidates – Renee Williams, Peggy Pardue, Jean Ann Esters, Kim Arterburn, Alma Dean, Benita Goad, Lisa Harp, Jackie Williams and Leisa Smith. (Renee Williams was crowned Queen) (Now Renee McGuire)

September 30, 1977 – The Shriners began their annual Candy Sales in Glasgow.