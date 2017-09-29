on 09/29/2017 |

September 1987

Glasgow Daily Times

September 1, 1987 – Tommy Payne of Glasgow has captured his 2nd strongest Late Model feature race Saturday Night at Barren County Speedway.

September 2, 1987 – Glasgow Board of Education proposed the property tax rate for the 1987-88 school year of 52.8 cents per hundred on real estate.

Johnny Paul Nixon of Monroe County is the area’s leading rusher and scorer after gaining 129 yards and scoring 4 touchdowns in Monroe County’s 31-0 whitewash of Barren County.

September 3, 1987 – Annual Post B TPA family picnic to be held tonight with longtime Chef Ernest Broady barbequing the chickens.

September 4, 1987 – Charles N Proffitt, a 1981 GHS graduate, has been named the new band director for the Fulton County School System in Hickman, Ky.

September 6, 1987 – GHS Cheerleader Hope Lee broke her leg when she dismounted from a pyramid during practice before Glasgow-E-Town game Friday night.

September 8, 1987 – Hart County wet dry vote is set for September 15 – the first wet/dry election in 45 years. (It was defeated 3746 No – 1877 yes)

September 9, 1987 – AD – Grand Opening September 10th – $7 & $11 Store – nothing over $11 – Ladies skirts, slacks, blouses, knit tops and more – Glasgow Square, Rogers Drive and the By Pass.

September 10, 1987 – A train derailed following a collision between a truck and the train just east of Donnelley Drive on Hwy. 68-80. The driver of the truck was taken to Community Hospital for right leg injuries. The road was closed for several hours.

September 11, 1987 – Wondering Woods, completing its first season under new owner, Leo and Donnie Hogan, was host to the 1987 family picnic for the Glasgow/Barren County Chamber of Commerce.

September 13, 1987 – Gamaliel High School Class of 1943 held their 44 year reunion at Barren River Lodge.

September 14, 1987 – AD – IGA – Folgers Coffee $1.99 lb; Pork Chops $1.59 pound; Gold Medal Flour, five pound bag 99 cents and Large eggs only 69 cents a dozen.

September 15, 1987 – Four year old Jessica Hunt was a unique participant in the fun run/walk at Monroe County’s Watermelon Festival. She suffers from Cerebral Palsy and she completed the full course.

September 16, 1987 – Caverna Jaycees will sponsor the always popular bed race during the Good ole Days in Cave City this weekend.

September 17, 1987 – AD – “Happy Hour” at Central Center Gulf. Mandy and Stacy Wheeler’s dad and the guys will pump your gas at the self service pumps and charge you the self service prices.

St. Charles Market celebrates its 59th anniversary in Glasgow.

September 18, 1987 – Barren County Celebrates the Constitution’s 200th birthday.

September 20, 1987 – Glasgow Senior Citizens Trip October 6 & 7 to “Dollywood Sr. Outing Day” in Gatlinburg, Tenn. There are opening left!

September 21, 1987 – Kim Spear, a junior at Monroe County High School was crowned Homecoming Queen last weekend at Monroe Co.

September 22, 1987 – Glasgow Musicale honors Christeen Snavely as past president of the Club.

September 23, 1987 – GHS Homecoming Queen Candidates are Autumn Johnson, Melissa Nelson, Carla Buford, Julie Nelson, Terri Jo Logsdon, Beshka Moore, Gretchen Pollum, Deanna Mills, Stacy Branham, Lara Szekendi, Mary Norris and Amelia Rigdon. (Mary Norris was the winner).

September 24, 1987 – Well Known Glasgow Chiropractor, Dr. Lyle Snavely, 68, dies at his home Thursday morning.

September 25, 1987 – “Tom Sawyer’s Treasure Hunt” will be presented by the Barren County Community Youth Theatre Saturday. Mark Nelson as Huck Finn and Gilman Peterson as Tom Sawyer.

September 27, 1987 – Arts and Crafts Fair was held in downtown Glasgow September 26, sponsored annually by the Kay Bledsoe B & PW Club.

Mr. and Mrs. Ira Toohey were chosen Mr. and Mrs. Cave City During Good Ole Days.

September 28, 1987 – Barren County Trojans win their first game of the season against visiting Russell County Friday night .

September 29, 1987 – Little League Football season opens in Glasgow. Redskins and Hornets were opening day winners.

September 30, 1987 – New officers of South Central Affiliate of Hairdressers Assoc. are Betty Powell, President, Margie Thompson, VP, Marti Sharp, Sec., Janet Dilley, Historian and Flossie Norris, Treasurer.