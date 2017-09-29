on 09/29/2017 |

September 1997

September 4, 1997 – Cumberland parkway is recommended to be part of the Federal I-66 Road Project.

Park City Churches celebrate 5th Sundays with Koinonia Worship and Fellowship – Park City United Methodist, Walnut Hill Baptist, Zion Hill Baptist and Little Bethel Baptist.

Wee Mister Etoile Fair Winners were Stephen Burnett, First and Colin Ray Matthews 2nd.

Ribbon cutting is held for Paul’s Lawn and Turf at 515 Industrial Drive.

John “Pete” Kinslow retired from the US Postal Service Friday after 40 years of service.

September 11, 1997 – Glasgow Board of Education renews Supt. Duane Tennant’s contract at the present salary level for the next four years.

The annual Merry oaks School Reunion will be Saturday, September 20 at Merry Oaks United Methodist Church parking lot.

Hiseville Elementary School presented awards to Mammoth Cave National park staff in recognition of the park’s environmental education partnership with the school.

September 18, 1997 – Bill Phillips from Hiseville and Sarah Bowers from Temple Hill address the Barren County Board of Education in hopes of salvaging the old school buildings.

8 Barren County Bus Drivers are honored by the BC Board of Education of Pupil Transportation for perfect attendance during the 1996-97 school year – David Harvey, Curtis Francis, Kay Roemer, Carrol Smith, Roy Francis, Susan Jackson, Charlotte Varney and Bobby Edmunds.

Grace Davis, Hiseville, will celebrate her 99th birthday, September 18.

5th Annual Caverna “Old Boys” Reunion was held at the Bookstore in Horse Cave – Doug Isenberg, Faye Esters, Maxie Holder, Pepper Martin, Johnny Topp, Don Evans, David Lindsey, Ralph Isenberg, Rex Bailey, Bobby Isenberg, Jim Earl Lindsey, Billy Cawthorn, Lloyd Isenberg, Tom Harper and Wayne Gentry.

September 18, 1997 – Ribbon Cutting held at C Jay’s Restaurant inside the Family Budget Inn (1003 W Main Street, Glasgow, formerly Holiday Inn.)

Brian Keith Pack has joined the law firm of Herbert and Herbert Law Firm.

September 25, 1997 – Voter turnout was light in the rejection of a referendum Tuesday on the question of increasing property tax rates in Barren County Schools.

16th Pumpkin Festival is scheduled for October 4 in Metcalfe County.

Kellie Curd is crowned Caverna High School’s Homecoming Queen.

GHS Homecoming Queen Candidates are Haley Crow, Sarah Miller, LeAndra Rhodes, Brittany Gilbert, Emily Webb, Kristin Glass, Allison Furlong, Kacie Powell, Bhavini Mody, Andrea Maynard, Ann Thomas Davenport and Julie Cox.

Just Cause – Mike Steenbergen, Randy Richardson, Mike Gosser, Barry Bunch and Allen Poynter, will perform at SCRTC’s 1997 Annual Meeting.

AD – Southwinds Restaurant and Catering – Glasgow and Gamaliel – Seafood Buffet Thursday night 4-close; Country buffet Friday and Saturday 4-close and Country Buffet Sunday Lunch 11-4. (Glasgow location was at the French Restaurant).