September 2007

September 2007

Barren County Progress

September 2, 2007 – Anti Alcohol Group meets planning their attack against “The Other Side”. Moderator of the group was Glasgow attorney, Walter Winn Davis.

Bowling Green Technical College Campus turns 50 – Former teachers and administration met to reminisce – Jeanelle Gooch, Anita Adams, Joan Kronemeyer, Renna Page and Rebecca Forrest.

The Tannahill Weavers return to Glasgow and will perform at the Plaza September 22nd.

September 6, 2007 – The 7th Annual Global fest was deemed a huge success with hundreds gathered on the Glasgow Square.

Shogun of Japan Owners say they are interested in opening a restaurant in Glasgow, pending the outcome of November’s moist election.

Riders in the Sky will perform at the Plaza September 7.

Rebecca Tracy is awarded 2007 Ky. Women in Rural Electrification Scholarship. She is a Junior at WKU.

Brian Clifford, BCMS Curriculum and Instructional Coordinator works with Temple Hill Elementary students on team building and goal setting.”Leaders of the Pack” members are Maggie Casteel, Blake Simmons, Chase Dile, Justin Combs and Meghan Scott.

Walkin Jim Staley will be in concert at the Cave City Convention Center. In 1974, he walked the Appalachian Trail from Georgia to Maine. He will be sharing his journey through song, stories and photographs.

September 9, 2007 – Cave City Good Ole Days will be held Friday and Saturday, September 21 and 22.

Glory Bound Celebrates 25 years of singing Gospel Music with a celebration at the home of Jeff and Pam Sneed on Hwy. 252.

September 13, 2007 – Local rival football game ends with Glasgow over Barren 32-6.

Etoile Fair Pet Show winners are Molly Williams with Griffin, Megan Burks with Oreo, Dalton Allen with his guinea pig, Kara Beth Wheeler with Lucky and Taylor Murley with George.

September 16, 2007 – Rodney W Prewitt, 41, of Charlestown, Indiana, has been charged with the US Bank Robbery along with robberies in Radcliff and Paducah.

BCHS Homecoming Queen Candidates – Amber Feilz, Kandice Short, Inga Steenbergen, Whitney Botts, Allison Emmertt, Tiffany Davis, Emily Kinslow, Sabrina Arana, Shelly Bryant, Regina Wilcome, Shawna Felkins, Molly Ward, Katie Strader, Haley Hagan, Brandi Green, Edein Silab, Kelsey Trowbridge, Chelsey Linder, Cheyenne Groce, Tesia Bartley, Regan Rosado, Ashley Grabrowski, Laura Ross and Devon Stuart.

September 23, 2007 – Dedication of the new Barren County Trojan Academy will be Sunday, September 23 at 2 p.m. Principal is Tina Grimes.

Eastern Elementary Student of the Month is Aaron Russell!

September 26, 2007 – Kelly Crain is named Caverna Homecoming Queen.

Cave City Good Ole Days’ Womanless Beauty Pageant contestants were Bradley Parker, AKA Jasmin Devine; Anthony Frazier, AKA Sweet Sugar; Darryl Mutter, AKA Needa Man; Shawn Watson, AKA Scarlett Rose and John Stith, AKA Lovely Loucile.

Anley Wyatt and Alma Long Wyatt will celebrate their 70th anniversary Sunday September 30 at Bel Air Restaurant in Cave City.

Bill Milam, EMS at Barren/Metcalfe Co. Ambulance Service received “Above and Beyond” Award at the Ky. EMS Awards Banquet in Owensboro.

September 30, 2007 – 623rd has 7 soldiers returning from Iraq Sunday – Rolling Thunder, the Police Dept., the Sheriff’s Dept, Fire Dept, and Mike Swift will escort them home from the Rest Stop at Horse Cave to the Armory for a homecoming celebration.