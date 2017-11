SEVERAL AREA HIGH SCHOOLS IN SECOND ROUND OF PLAYOFF’S TONIGHT

on 11/10/2017 |

A NUMBER OF AREA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL TEAMS REMAIN ALIVE FOR TONIGHT’S SECOND ROUND OF PLAYOFF ACTION, INCLUDING THE GLASGOW SCOTTIES, WHO WILL HOST NEWPORT CENTRAL CATHOLIC AT HANK ROYSE STADIUM. GLASGOW IS 8-3 ON THE SEASON AFTER AN OPENING ROUND WIN OVER COVINGTON HOLY CROSS LAST WEEK WHILE THE THOROUGHBREDS COME INTO THE CONTEST AT 6-5 AFTER DOWNING METCALFE COUNTY IN THEIR FIRST ROUND GAME.

JOE MYERS, LARRY ALEXANDER AND BRUCE TRABUE WILL HAVE LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S REGION SEMIFINAL GAME BEGINNING AT 6:30 ON LITE 102.3, WCLU 1490 AND ONLINE AT WCLURADIO.COM OR PLAYWCLU.COM. KICKOFF IS SET FOR 7:00.

IN ANOTHER CLASS TWO “A” PLAYOFF CONTEST, MONROE COUNTY TRAVELS TO LLOYD MEMORIAL.

AND IN CLASS FIVE “A”, BOWLING GREEN WELCOMES GREENWOOD; AND SOUTH WARREN VISITS CHRISTIAN COUNTY.