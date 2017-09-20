SEVERAL HUNDRED PEOPLE ATTEND “EVENING WITH INDUSTRY”

on 09/20/2017 |

Several hundred people donned Barren County High School Tuesday night for the annual “Evening With Industry”. Expanded this year to include a broader demographic, the event is an opportunity for students and parents to talk directly with folks representing industry and education, about opportunities after high school.

Programs offered, at not only our local high schools, but also the Barren County ATC, are doing more to help students specialize in many areas and are putting an increased focus on getting kids college and career ready. I asked Terry Pickerel, with LSC Communicaitons if having people ready to work would make his job as Training Coordinator easier:



Dinner was served by Barren County Culinary Arts students, and it looked more like a catered reception than what would be considered as school food. It would appear that gone are the days of bland school lunches, and the one lunch everyone remembers-rectangle pizzas and corn:

That was Cheyanne Fant, Nutrition Services Director with Barren County Schools who said that the students had a hand in everything from the pork shoulder and baked beans to the cupcakes.

Amy Irwin, with Barren County Schools, says that the large crowd and the excitement surrounding our young people really speaks to this community.



“Evening With Industry” is an annual event and is part of Industry Appreciation Week.