Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

SEVERAL HUNDRED PEOPLE ATTEND “EVENING WITH INDUSTRY”

on 09/20/2017 |

Several hundred people donned Barren County High School Tuesday night for the annual “Evening With Industry”. Expanded this year to include a broader demographic, the event is an opportunity for students and parents to talk directly with folks representing industry and education, about opportunities after high school.
Programs offered, at not only our local high schools, but also the Barren County ATC, are doing more to help students specialize in many areas and are putting an increased focus on getting kids college and career ready. I asked Terry Pickerel, with LSC Communicaitons if having people ready to work would make his job as Training Coordinator easier:

Dinner was served by Barren County Culinary Arts students, and it looked more like a catered reception than what would be considered as school food. It would appear that gone are the days of bland school lunches, and the one lunch everyone remembers-rectangle pizzas and corn:
092017fantamen
That was Cheyanne Fant, Nutrition Services Director with Barren County Schools who said that the students had a hand in everything from the pork shoulder and baked beans to the cupcakes.
Amy Irwin, with Barren County Schools, says that the large crowd and the excitement surrounding our young people really speaks to this community.

“Evening With Industry” is an annual event and is part of Industry Appreciation Week.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “SEVERAL HUNDRED PEOPLE ATTEND “EVENING WITH INDUSTRY””

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

JOEY SMITH
SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Partly Cloudy
Currently
83°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Wednesday 09/20 20%
High 88° / Low 66°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Thursday 09/21 20%
High 87° / Low 65°
Partly Cloudy
Clear
Friday 09/22 10%
High 87° / Low 64°
Clear
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.