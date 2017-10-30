SEVERAL INJURED IN FRIDAY MORNING ACCIDENT

on 10/30/2017 |

On Friday, October 27th, at approx. 10:00 AM The Glasgow Police Department responded to an injury accident on Happy Valley Road West of Beaver Trail and East of Airport Road.

Upon Officers arrival it was discovered that a 2008 Chevrolet Avalanche driven by 34 year old Winston Coats and his passenger Veora Coats both of Cave City, had been traveling West when the Coats vehicle veered into the path of a 2013 Dodge Caravan traveling west and being driven by 41 Year old James England, of Edmonton and his passengers, 62 year old Fred Carey of Horse Cave, and 53 Angelia Ramsey of Cave City. The vehicles collided causing the Coats vehicle to leave the east bound side of the roadway, and collide with an earth embankment. The England vehicle went into a skid leaving the east bound side of the roadway before striking an earth embankment.

Both Winston and Veora Coats were transported by ambulance to the Glasgow Airport where they were flown to Nashville Hospitals where they are being treated for their injuries. All of the occupants of the England vehicle were also transported by EMS to T J Samson Hospital and also treated for their injuries.

Officer A J Rees investigated the accident and was assisted by, Barren-Metcalfe EMS , and the Glasgow Fire Department.