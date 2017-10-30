Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

SEVERAL INJURED IN FRIDAY MORNING ACCIDENT

on 10/30/2017 |

On Friday, October 27th, at approx. 10:00 AM The Glasgow Police Department responded to an injury accident on Happy Valley Road West of Beaver Trail and East of Airport Road.

Upon Officers arrival it was discovered that a 2008 Chevrolet Avalanche driven by 34 year old Winston Coats and his passenger Veora Coats both of Cave City, had been traveling West when the Coats vehicle veered into the path of a 2013 Dodge Caravan traveling west and being driven by 41 Year old James England, of Edmonton and his passengers, 62 year old Fred Carey of Horse Cave, and 53 Angelia Ramsey of Cave City.  The vehicles collided causing the Coats vehicle to leave the east bound side of the roadway, and collide with an earth embankment.  The England vehicle went into a skid leaving the east bound side of the roadway before striking an earth embankment.

Both Winston and Veora Coats were transported by ambulance to the Glasgow Airport where they were flown to Nashville Hospitals where they are being treated for their injuries.  All of the occupants of the England vehicle were also transported by EMS to T J Samson Hospital and also treated for their injuries.

Officer A J Rees investigated the accident and  was assisted by, Barren-Metcalfe EMS , and the Glasgow Fire Department.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “SEVERAL INJURED IN FRIDAY MORNING ACCIDENT”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

Marla Edwards 
Marla Edwards

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
63°
Clear
Clear
Monday 10/30 0%
High 63° / Low 34°
Clear
Clear
Tuesday 10/31 10%
High 52° / Low 34°
Clear
Chance of Rain
Wednesday 11/01 50%
High 60° / Low 52°
Chance of Rain
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.