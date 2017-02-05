SEVERAL KENTUCKY STATE PARKS ARE CELEBRATING VALENTINE’S DAY 2017

Kentucky State Parks Offering Valentine’s Day Events Across The State

FRANKFORT, Ky. (Feb. 3, 2017) — Celebrate Valentine’s Day at a Kentucky State Park this year with your special someone! Many parks are offering events and packages in February to help celebrate Valentine’s Day.

Many of the special events at state parks are scheduled for the weekend of Feb. 10-12. Some of the highlights include: a dinner and dance at Kenlake State Resort Park and General Butler State Resort Park, a cruise at Kentucky Dam Village State Resort Park, a prime rib dinner and dance at Dale Hollow Lake State Resort Park, a murder mystery dinner with costumes at Pine Mountain State Resort Park and special teas at Waveland and White Hall state historic sites on Feb. 14.

State parks provide a great place for a getaway weekend along with excellent food, entertainment, natural beauty and scenery. For a list of events, visit http://parks.ky.gov/valentines-weekend/ For more information about each park, as well as other state park events, visit www.parks.ky.gov