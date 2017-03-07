Logo


SEVERAL LOCAL ROAD CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS COULD IMPACT TRAFFIC THIS WEEK

on 03/07/2017 |
Featured Local News News

Several local road construction projects could impact traffic this week.

On Wednesday, March 8, I-65 will be down to two lanes in both directions between MM 29-30 to repair pavement. The fast lane will be closed beginning at 5 a.m. and lasting approximately 3-5 hours.
Starting March 15 on I-65 in both directions the inside lane will be closed between MM 29-30 for construction related to the connector project. The lane closure will be in place approximately a month.
In Simpson County, on KY 100 Scottsville Road (MP 13.5 – 16.4) – Contractors have resumed work on a project that will reconstruct and widen KY 100 from I-65 to KY 622. Motorists should be prepared for occasional flagging operations as construction traffic enters and exits the project.

In Warren County. I-65 to U.S. 31-W connector– Crews will be paving on the new roadway and continue the widening next to U.S. 68 around the new bridge about a half mile north of Cosma Drive. Trucks will be entering and exiting the work zone.

