SEVERAL ROAD PROJECTS COULD IMPACT TRAFFIC THIS WEEK

on 05/06/2018 |

As you prepare for the week ahead don’t forget about several local road projects that could have an impact on traffic.
In Allen County, work continues on KY 98 at Brownsford Road. Most of the work will take place off the existing roadway and should have little impact on motorist traveling the area.

In Barren County, on U.S. 31-E North L. Roger Wells Road, contractors will continue work on a resurfacing project that stretches from Lexington Drive north to the Hart County line.
On Cavalry Drive at U.S. 31-E, work continues to connect Cavalry Drive to the US 31-E and Trojan Trail. – Work will continue on a project that will connect Cavalry Drive to the current intersection of U.S. 31-E and Trojan Trail. This project will consist of roadway excavation, paving, and installing a new traffic signal.

In Monroe County, construction of the Tompkinsville Bypass will continues most delays will be at the intersections.

In Simpson County, work continues of the reconstruction and widening of KY 100 from I-65 to KY 622.

U.S. 31-W Nashville Road- Roadway construction activities will continue between Lowes and I-65 with crews and flaggers present as excavation and widening construction continues. Paving crews will also be present next week and could lead to additional delays for motorist in the area. The speed limit through the project remains at 45 mph.

Access to U.S. 31-W from Macedonia Road will remain closed. A detour is posted to allow motorist access to U.S. 31-W from Macedonia Road using Macedonia Spur Road

