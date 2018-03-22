Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

SEVERAL ROADS WILL BE CLOSED THROUGHOUT TODAY

on 03/22/2018 |

Beginning this morning at 10am, South  Green Street will be closed  to traffic beginning at Bunche Avenue and Leslie Avenue  and continuning to the Public Square.  There will be additioinal barracades set up at Broadway Street, East College Street, Wayne Street and Liberty Street.  Closures are in preparation for the funeral and burial of Barren County Sheriff’s Detective Rusty Anderson.  Closures will last through late afternoon.

Traffic will need to choose an alternate route during this time.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “SEVERAL ROADS WILL BE CLOSED THROUGHOUT TODAY”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

Gabrielle Hayes

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
33°
Clear
Clear
Thursday 03/22 0%
High 50° / Low 32°
Clear
Overcast
Friday 03/23 20%
High 50° / Low 40°
Overcast
Thunderstorm
Saturday 03/24 100%
High 54° / Low 36°
Thunderstorm
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« March 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
25
26
27
28
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
Thu 22

Build a Bed Event

March 6 @ 12:00 AM - April 15 @ 12:00 AM
Thu 22

BARREN COUNTY CLEAN UP WEEK

March 19 @ 7:30 AM - March 23 @ 4:30 PM
Thu 22

City Clean Up Week

March 19 @ 8:00 AM - March 23 @ 5:00 PM
Thu 22

T.J. Samson 9th Annual Women’s Conference

March 22 @ 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Thu 22

Easter Bunny at Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library

March 22 @ 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.