SEVERAL ROADS WILL BE CLOSED THROUGHOUT TODAY

on 03/22/2018 |

Beginning this morning at 10am, South Green Street will be closed to traffic beginning at Bunche Avenue and Leslie Avenue and continuning to the Public Square. There will be additioinal barracades set up at Broadway Street, East College Street, Wayne Street and Liberty Street. Closures are in preparation for the funeral and burial of Barren County Sheriff’s Detective Rusty Anderson. Closures will last through late afternoon.

Traffic will need to choose an alternate route during this time.