SEVERAL SERVED WARRANTS BY THE GLASGOW POLICE DEPARTMENT

Krystal D. Mitchell, 30, of Glasgow was arrested Friday on two Barren County District Court bench warrants for failure to appear. Her bond was secured by cash 505 dollars.

Jeremy Wheeler, 42, of Glasgow was arrested Friday on a charge of third-degree criminal trespassing. Officers were sitting in the Kmart parking lot and observed Wheeler walk into the Speedway store. Wheeler had been previously banned from the store and was arrested by the Glasgow Police Department.

Bryan R. Martin, 40, of Scottsville was arrested Thursday on a Barren County warrant for violation of a Kentucky emergency protective order/domestic violence order.

Steven D. Haley, 23, of Glasgow was arrested Thursday on charges of tampering with physical evidence and possession of synthetic drugs, first offense.

Collin M. Wheat, 19, of Glasgow was arrested Thursday on a Barren County warrant for theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting under $500.

Jerry T. Pedigo, 44, of Glasgow was arrested Thursday on charges of fourth-degree assault (domestic violence), minor injury, and violation of conditions of release. He was lodged in the Barren County Jail.

Rodney L. Walker, 51, of Tompkinsville was served an Anderson County e-warrant Thursday at the Barren County Detention Center for failure to appear. He has a cash bond of 1,500 dollars.

Weston H. Jameson, 22, of Scottsville was arrested Thursday on an Allen County e-warrant for failure to appear on violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO. He has a secured bond of 190 dollars.

James M. Smith, 33, of Mount Hermon was served a Monroe County indictment warrant Thursday at Barren County Detention Center for manufacturing methamphetamine, first offense; first-degree possession of a controlled substance, first offense (methamphetamine); tampering with physical evidence; buy/possess drug paraphernalia; and second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot).

Jason T. Walden, 39, of Tompkinsville was served a Monroe County indictment e-warrant Thursday at Barren County Detention Center for second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.