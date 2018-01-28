Logo


SHANDA N. “SHAY” SHOCKLEY

on 01/28/2018

Shanda N. “Shay” Shockley, 24, of Glasgow, passed away Friday, January 26, 2018. She was the daughter of Donovan Scott Shockley and Julie Marie Shepherd Palmer.

Besides her parents she is survived by her paternal grandparents: Donald (Mary) Shockley and Florine Shockley; maternal grandparents: John and Rita Shepherd; one brother: Colby Palmer; three sisters: Brittany Palmer, Cierra Shockley and Samantha Hilderbran; two uncles: Matthew “Shep” (Sarah) Shepherd and Tony (Tammy) Shockley; several step-aunts and uncles, cousins, great-aunts and uncles and a host of other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her paternal great-grandmother: Mary Ann Devore.

Funeral will be 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, January 31, 2018 at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Randolph. Visitation will be from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Tuesday at the funeral home.

