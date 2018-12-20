on 12/20/2018 |

Shane Colvin, 33, of Nell, KY in Adair County, went to be with his savior, Tuesday, December 18, 2018 at his home in Adair County. He was born June 27, 1985 the son of Mary Lynn Bennett Colvin and the late Gary Ray Colvin. Shane was a native of Hart County and was a man with the love for life and his family. He and his wife Hannah Colvin were married, June 5, 2009 and together they have 2 beautiful girls, Ally Colvin, 7, and Alivia Colvin, 2. Shane loved the outdoors, except when he was working, you could find him outside doing something. Shane could do almost anything, he could work on your car, fix a jewelry box or repair a leaky pipe. He was a true handyman, but most of all, he was known for being an amazing painter. After working with his family in the paint business, he then went on to work with Botts Construction Company before starting his own painting company in 2014, Shane Colvin Painting.

In addition to his wife Hannah, and two girls, Ally and Alivia, Shane is survived by his mother, Mary Lynn Bennett Colvin of Glasgow; one brother, Luke Colvin of Nicholasville, KY; grandfather Milton Colvin and step grandmother Betty Colvin of Horse Cave, KY; several nieces and nephews also survive.

He was preceded in death by his father, Gary Ray Colvin and his grandparents, Blaine and Mary Bennett.

Funeral services will be 11:00am Saturday, December 22nd at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Colvin Family Cemetery in Adair County. Visitation will be Friday 3:00pm until 8:00pm and Saturday until time for services at the funeral home.