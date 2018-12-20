Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

SHANE COLVIN

on 12/20/2018 |

Shane Colvin, 33, of Nell, KY in Adair County, went to be with his savior, Tuesday, December 18, 2018 at his home in Adair County. He was born June 27, 1985 the son of Mary Lynn Bennett Colvin and the late Gary Ray Colvin. Shane was a native of Hart County and was a man with the love for life and his family. He and his wife Hannah Colvin were married, June 5, 2009 and together they have 2 beautiful girls, Ally Colvin, 7, and Alivia Colvin, 2. Shane loved the outdoors, except when he was working, you could find him outside doing something.  Shane could do almost anything, he could work on your car, fix a jewelry box or repair a leaky pipe. He was a true handyman, but most of all, he was known for being an amazing painter. After working with his family in the paint business, he then went on to work with Botts Construction Company before starting his own painting company in 2014, Shane Colvin Painting.

In addition to his wife Hannah, and two girls, Ally and Alivia, Shane is survived by his mother, Mary Lynn Bennett Colvin of Glasgow; one brother, Luke Colvin of Nicholasville, KY; grandfather Milton Colvin and step grandmother Betty Colvin of Horse Cave, KY; several nieces and nephews also survive.

He was preceded in death by his father, Gary Ray Colvin and his grandparents, Blaine and Mary Bennett.

Funeral services will be 11:00am Saturday, December 22nd at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Colvin Family Cemetery in Adair County. Visitation will be Friday 3:00pm until 8:00pm and Saturday until time for services at the funeral home.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “SHANE COLVIN”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Wendys Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Wendys Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

BILLY AND JO ANN HUGHES

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Rain
Currently
44°
Rain
Rain
Thursday 12/20 100%
High 50° / Low 41°
Rain
Chance of Rain
Friday 12/21 90%
High 43° / Low 26°
Chance of Rain
Clear
Saturday 12/22 10%
High 46° / Low 35°
Clear
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.