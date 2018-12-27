Logo


SHANE LEE HUFF

on 12/27/2018

Shane Lee Huff, 41, Glasgow, died Wednesday, December 26, 2018, at the T. J. Samson Community Hospital. Born in Danville, IL, he was a son of Robert Huff of Glasgow and the late Sharon Kay Hutton Huff.

In addition to his father, he is survived by two children: Anna Huff Piper and husband Michael of Edmonton, and Zachary Shane Logsdon of Horse Cave; his girlfriend, Kimberly Mills; two brothers: John Huff and Joey Huff both of Glasgow; three sisters: Loretta Dick of Hiseville, Mary Pearson and Tammy Cardwell both of Glasgow; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by one sister, Sharon Crabtree.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Sunday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Lick Branch Cemetery. Visitation will after 10 am Sunday at the funeral home.

