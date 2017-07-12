on 12/07/2017 |

Sharee Philpott age 30 of Munfordville passed away Thursday morning at her home. She was a homemaker and a member of the Cub Run United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her father Fillie Allen Terry and her paternal grandparents Fillie and Audrey Terry.

Sharee is survived by her husband Michael; One son Landyn James Allen Philpott; Mother Cindy Hester & husband Terry Huff of Cub Run; Four sisters Lakeisha Heath & husband Joe of Upton, Nia Johnson & husband Mark of Hiseville, Tamisha Stinson & husband Dewey of Hardyville, Amanda Booher of Hardyville; Mother & father-in-law Debbie & Allen Philpott of Bonnieville; Maternal grandparents Charles & Wanda Hester of Cub Run

Funeral services for Sharee Philpott will be 1pm Sunday in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with Bro. Gary Gaddie & Bro. Jack Chadwell officiating. Burial will be in the Pearl Webb Cemetery at Canmer.

Visitation will be Saturday from 2-8pm and after 9am Sunday at the Sego Funeral Home. The family request that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sego Funeral Home to assist with funeral expenses.