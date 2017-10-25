on 10/25/2017 |

Sharon June Murdy, 72, of Edmonton passed away at 12:42 AM Oct. 24, 2017 at TJ Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow. The Potosi, MO native was a homemaker and a Pentecostal. She was a daughter of the late Leonard Bert Ruble, Clarence E. Johnson and Bessie Moss Johnson and the wife of the late Edward Murdy.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Monday at Center of God Church in West Plains, MO with burial to follow in Homeland Cemetery. Visitation will be 3-6 PM Wednesday at Gravil Funeral Home and 4-6 PM Sunday at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home in West Plains.

Surviving are two sons, Dwight Murdy (Sandy) of Bowling Green and Ben Murdy (Angela) of Byhalia, MS; four daughters, Nancy Logsdon (Rickey) of Glasgow, Sharry Lovan (Jack) of Willow Springs, MO, Daisy Smith (Daniel) of Munfordville and Dollie Slayton (Joseph) of Edmonton; three sisters, Joyce Books, Peggy Shores and Bonnie Eller; three brothers, Dale Johnson, Jim Johnson and Steve Johnson; 20 grandchildren; and 9 great grandchildren.